NorwayPanorama

Protestors in Norway Will Stay in Quarantine

Photo: Gerry Lauzon

Some municipalities and companies require their employees to stay in quarantine, if they pariticpated in the police violence demonstrations on Friday.

In several Norwegian cities on Friday, there were big demonstrations to protest racism and police violence following the killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The demonstrators were criticized for not having followed infection prevention. As a result, some companies and institutions have chosen to introduce quarantine for those who took part in the demonstrations.

In Stavanger, health workers must be at home, and Obos employees cannot go to work, while municipality of Oslo and Bergen do not introduce quarantine for its employees after the demonstrations.

-The City of Oslo has already encouraged the use of home office alternative. This still applies, regardless of Friday’s demonstration, says communications advisor Cecilie Dahl in the Oslo City Council’s Department of Elderly, Health and Work to NTB.

Thousands Demonstrated in Norway for Supporting the Protests in the USA

No need for new restrictions in Oslo and Bergen

The municipality states that they follow the situation closely and follow current regulations. They encourage people to stay home if they are sick and test themselves if they get respiratory symptoms.

Norway’s largest housing developer OBOS require any employees who participated in the demonstrations to stay in home quarantine.

On Sunday evening, the municipality of Stavanger also decided that employees who work with people at risk and who participated in the demonstrations must be in the home quarantine for ten days. All employees still receive full pay.

Oslo University Hospital has discussed the quarantine for its employees, but they decided not to introduce the quarantine.

Employees who have demonstrated should attend work as usual, as long as they do not experience symptoms.

Bergen has not imposed the quarantine either and assumes that the employees followed the rules of infection control.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Panorama

Corona Cases Tripled in Norway Capital: 81 New Corona Infections in Oslo Last Week

81 new corona infections were registered in Oslo last week, which is three times more than the previous week.
Read more
Panorama

Thousands Demonstrated in Norway for Supporting the Protests in the USA

Thousands demonstrated in downtown Oslo starting from the US embassy. In other cities in Norway, similar demonstrations were held in solidarity with...
Read more
Panorama

The Only Public 2020 Norway National Day Parade in The World Held in Taiwan

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the government of Norway has announced to suspend all crowded gatherings, including the National Day...
Read more
Panorama

Norway Updates Covid-19 Travel Advice: No Summer Travel for Norwegians

You will not enjoy palm trees and white sandy beaches this summer. Current travel restrictions will last until August 20, says...
Read more
Panorama

A New Study in Norway Proves the Connection Between Depression and a Fatal Physical Disease

The researchers believe the study proves that our body and mind are much closer together than one would think. This is...
Read more
Panorama

Messages from the killed step-sister about the mosque shooter in Norway: “He is racist and hateful. I don’t feel safe”

On Thursday, the trial started against the murder and terror charges of right wing Philip Manshaus. Last year on August 10,...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017