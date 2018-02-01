Prince William and Kate in Norway

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine (Kate), Duchess of Cambridge meets with Norwegian royal family in Oslo.

Prince William and her pregnant wife Kate began their royal tour of Sweden and Norway on Tuesday. The couple were forced to postpone their visit to Norway on Thursday due to the weather conditions in Stockholm. But today early morning they have landed in Oslo.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were welcomed at Oslo Gardermoen Airport by Norwegian prince Haakon and princess Mette together with authorities from British Embassy in Oslo.

The royal couple aims to learn how it is like to be children in Sweden and Norway. They will today attend to a private lunch hosted by the King and Queen of Norway at the royal palace.