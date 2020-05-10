NorwayPanorama

People in Oslo Flock to Restaurants and Coffees, Forget Social Distancing With Lockdown Easing

A group of people sitting at a bar outside.
People in Oslo are sitting at a coffee bar without paying much attention to sfaety rules.

Norwegian government has decided to ease the lockdown and make the life “normal” again in Norway before summer. This controversial decision made people flock to reopened restaurants and coffees in Norway capital. Health authoirities urges ‘caution’ on lockdown easing and keep social distancing in these places, yet very few people seemed to care and filled the streets and serving places in Oslo.

The hot weather and “back to normal” ‘feeling’ have proved a lethal mixture for residents breaking lockdown rules.

Pictures have emerged showing a large number of people choosing to socialize closely, sit at the bars, coffees and restaurants with full of people.

There has been a number of incidents reported where members of public have been flouting lockdown rules in order to socialise with friends and family against the appropriate safety measures.

Here are some photos from Oslo yesterday.

View this post on Instagram

Foto: @jamma_22 📸. . #oslobilder

A post shared by O S L O (@oslobilder) on

Grunerløkka region of Oslo was one of the busiest and crowded area after the government’s ease on lockdown.
Similar photos from other parts of the city.
Social distancing was paid more attention several days ago as in this picture posted last week near Oslo Opera House.
Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Panorama

Norway Announces To Normalize Until Mid June Despite the Coronavirus

The government presented its action plan for the reopening of the country. The goal is that by June 15, most of...
Read more
Panorama

Norwegian Government Will “Open” Norway Again Before the Summer

-We aim to open most of the activities and businesses that have been closed due to coronavirus before the summer, says Prime...
Read more
Panorama

48-year-old Woman Youngest to Have Died of Coronavirus in Norway

Two people in their 40s have died of corona-related causes. A 49 year old man in Oslo was confirmed dead. Now...
Read more
Panorama

Norway Plays Leading Role in International Coronavirus Summit

The European Commission, under its President, Ursula von der Leyen, is to hold a virtual donor conference to mobilise political and...
Read more
Panorama

People in Norway Take Corona Measures Less Seriously

Compared to the start of the corona measures, Norwegians go out more often and less people avoid social contact, shows a...
Read more
Panorama

Norway Reopens Schools As Part of Softened Corona Measures

Norwegian government announced that primary schools and kindergartens will be opened in late April. But all major games, festivals, events and...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017