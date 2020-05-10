People in Oslo Flock to Restaurants and Coffees, Forget Social Distancing With Lockdown Easing

Norwegian government has decided to ease the lockdown and make the life “normal” again in Norway before summer. This controversial decision made people flock to reopened restaurants and coffees in Norway capital. Health authoirities urges ‘caution’ on lockdown easing and keep social distancing in these places, yet very few people seemed to care and filled the streets and serving places in Oslo.

The hot weather and “back to normal” ‘feeling’ have proved a lethal mixture for residents breaking lockdown rules.

Pictures have emerged showing a large number of people choosing to socialize closely, sit at the bars, coffees and restaurants with full of people.

There has been a number of incidents reported where members of public have been flouting lockdown rules in order to socialise with friends and family against the appropriate safety measures.

Here are some photos from Oslo yesterday.