Norwegians Are Less Afraid of Climate Change

Norwegians care less about man-made climate change and its consequences than many other Europeans, shows an international survey by TNS Gallup.

Nearly eight out of ten participants in the survey – conducted in ten European countries – fear the consequences of climate change, such as ice melting, flood, ocean rising and more extreme weather, according to research.no.

Almost every fifth citizen believes that climate change is the most serious issue the world faces. Italians are most concerned. Women and older people worry more than men and women. Also people who live along the coast are more anxious.

The survey also shows that Norwegians worry less about such climate-related changes, than for example Irish, Dutch, Spaniards and Germans.

Man-Made Climate Change

88 percent of Europeans think the climate change is affected either “mainly” or “entirely” by human activity. But the survey shows that Norway is second most skeptic country about the cause of climate change. Yet more than 70 percent of Norwegians believe in man-made climate change.