Norwegian Government Will “Open” Norway Again Before the Summer

-We aim to open most of the activities and businesses that have been closed due to coronavirus before the summer, says Prime Minister Erna Solberg to VG.

It is already known that the government will present a comprehensive plan for reopening on Thursday. Solberg tells VG that they work to create a timeline on what can be opened when.

The Government’s first priority is to provide relief for children and young people, and support working life, says Minister of Children and Family Kjell Ingolf Ropstad.

Schools, sports events and cultural activities are among the ones that is expected to be opened and allowed again on Thursday 7 May.