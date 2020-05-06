NorwayPanorama

Norwegian Government Will “Open” Norway Again Before the Summer

Photo : Zero Emission Resource Organisation. Conservative (Høyre) leader Erna Solberg

-We aim to open most of the activities and businesses that have been closed due to coronavirus before the summer, says Prime Minister Erna Solberg to VG.

It is already known that the government will present a comprehensive plan for reopening on Thursday. Solberg tells VG that they work to create a timeline on what can be opened when.

The Government’s first priority is to provide relief for children and young people, and support working life, says Minister of Children and Family Kjell Ingolf Ropstad.

Schools, sports events and cultural activities are among the ones that is expected to be opened and allowed again on Thursday 7 May.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Panorama

48-year-old Woman Youngest to Have Died of Coronavirus in Norway

Two people in their 40s have died of corona-related causes. A 49 year old man in Oslo was confirmed dead. Now...
Read more
Panorama

Norway Plays Leading Role in International Coronavirus Summit

The European Commission, under its President, Ursula von der Leyen, is to hold a virtual donor conference to mobilise political and...
Read more
Panorama

People in Norway Take Corona Measures Less Seriously

Compared to the start of the corona measures, Norwegians go out more often and less people avoid social contact, shows a...
Read more
Panorama

Norway Reopens Schools As Part of Softened Corona Measures

Norwegian government announced that primary schools and kindergartens will be opened in late April. But all major games, festivals, events and...
Read more
Panorama

Strict Corona Measures in Norway Have Stopped Infection Rate Growth

A report from the health authorities show that every corona patient in Norway now infects less than one new person compared...
Read more
Panorama

Norway Becomes The First Country To Test Experimental Treatment Methods for Corona

Norway is the first country in a major international study to test promising treatment methods for patients with COVID-19. At the...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017