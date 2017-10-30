Norwegian Bank Robbed on Sweden Border

A Norwegian bank near the Swedish border has been robbed this morning, according to Aftonbladet.

The newspaper first reported that the robbers has taken a hostage, but this was not confirmed by the police.

The robbery took place in Rendalen municipality in Hedmark, which is on Swedish border.

According to Aftonbladet, the robbers have left the scene in a Swedish-registered car. Stefan Dangart in the Swedish police says it is probably a red Opel, driving to Sweden.

About half an hour after the robbery, Norwegian police have reported to their Swedish colleagues arrested two people.