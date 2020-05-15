NorwayPanorama

Norway Updates Covid-19 Travel Advice: No Summer Travel for Norwegians

Ine Eriksen Søreide Foreign Minister of Norway
Ine Eriksen Søreide Foreign Minister of Norway Photo: Hans Kristian Thorbjørnsen

You will not enjoy palm trees and white sandy beaches this summer. Current travel restrictions will last until August 20, says Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ travel advice to avoid all foreign travel is valid until August 20, says Erna Solberg at today’s press conference.

“The changes we are talking about today must constantly be assessed again according to the new develeopments. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ travel advice on the entry ban and general quarantine regulations will last until August 20”, says Erna Solberg.

She announces two new dates, June 15 and July 20. when she will announce modifications in the general quarantine regulations and travel advice.

“Despite cautious softening of infection prevention measures in several countries, it is still difficult to travel – even in Europe,” said Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide.

She says that travel restrictions in and between countries, quarantine regulations, contingency measures and very few flights, create challenges for Norwegian citizens traveling.

“Many still ask the embassies for assistance in returning home. Restrictions can still be introduced and reintroduced in many countries. Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintains current travel advice. Accordingly, nobody shoul travel as long as traveling is not strictly necessary,” says Søreide.

