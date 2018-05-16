Norwegian Royal Family Is Not Going to Prince Harry and Meghan’s Wedding

No one from Norwegian Royal Family has been invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

With only three days left until the most discussed wedding of the year, the final invitee list is being fine-tuned.

Many wondered if the Norwegian royal family is going to attend the wedding. According to Side2’s report the answer is no. Neither the king nor the crown prince has been invited to the wedding.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have many celebrity friends, and a lot of them are expected to show up at the wedding.

King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway were both guests when Duke Kate and Prince William got married in 2011. When Charles and Camilla had a wedding in 2005, the Crown Prince pair was invited.

Thomas Markle, Meghan’s dad, will not be attending the royal wedding since he will be undergoing heart surgery on the morning of Wednesday, May 16.