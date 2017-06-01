Norwegian Patients Are Blackmailed by Hackers

A plastic surgery clinic in Lithuania has been hacked, and sensitive information about Norwegian citizens has been compromised.

Norwegian National Criminal Investigation Service (Kripos) has been contacted by Norwegian patients who have been blackmailed for their sensitive information, writes VG.

In total, there are 24,000 patients who have been affected by the hacking. At least 800 of them are Norwegian, 1600 of them are Danish and there are 400 Swedes, according to VG.

The Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet writes that the hackers threaten to disclose personally sensitive information and images on the internet and demand ransom from the patients.

Kripos encourages people who have been blackmailed to contact their local police. In addition, Kripos urges not to pay the ransom.

In a statement on its website, the Lithuanian palstic surgery clinic writes that they collaborate with the police to stop spreading the sensitive material.