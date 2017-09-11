Norway Joins in Nordic Efforts against Organized Fisheries Crime

14 C
Saturday, September 16, 2017
Eight fisheries ministers, from the Nordic countries of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Åland, have issued a joint statement against transnational organized crime in the global fishing industry. The statement was issued through the Nordic Council of Ministers.

Norway currently holds the chair of the Nordic Council of Ministers, and fisheries crime is one of the issues that Norway has had a particular focus on through the Nordic cooperation.

“We alerted the global community about organized fisheries crime through the UN General Assembly already in 2008, and we have since been committed to work globally against this problem,” the Norwegian Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg states, and continues:

“To join forces with our Nordic neighbours to resolve this serious issue is of great importance. However, the Nordic region cannot solve the problem of organized fisheries crime alone. We therefore call upon the global community to joint efforts to combat organized fisheries crime.”

