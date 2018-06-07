Norway is the Second Safest Country in the World

Norway tops on Gallup’s Law and Order Index, a worldwide gauge of people’s sense of personal security and their personal experiences with crime and law enforcement.

Today global analytics and advice firm Gallup released its annual update on global perceptions of security.

Norway ranks second in the world for security on Gallup’s Law and Order Index. The index consists of four questions about people’s actual experience of theft and assault/mugging, their confidence in local police and safety walking alone at night.

The index allows a minimum score of 0 and a maximum score of 100. Norway’s overall score of 93, shared with Iceland and Finland, is second only to Singapore.

On the individual index items:

1) Eighty-seven percent of Norwegians have confidence in their local police, the seventh highest percentage in the world.

2) Eight percent of Norwegian households have had money or property stolen in the last year, close to but not among the very lowest rates in the world.

3) Ninety-three percent of Norwegians feel safe walking alone at night in their city or area, second only to Singapore.

4) Just 1% of Norwegians report having been assaulted or mugged in the last 12 months, tied with Hong Kong, Japan and a number of other countries.

Compared with its Nordic neighbors, Norway performs well on the individual index items.

The 2018 Global Law and Order report presents the results from Gallup’s latest measurements of people’s answers to these questions based on more than 148,000 interviews with adults in 142 countries and areas in 2017

The countries scoring the best and the worst on the index remained unchanged from 2016. Scores worldwide ranged from a high of 97 in Singapore to a low of 44 in Venezuela.