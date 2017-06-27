Norway Hit By The New Cyber Attacks in Europe

Governing bodies, large shipping companies and banks in several European countries have been hit by a new data attack. Norway is also under attack.

National Security Authority of Norway (NSM) confirms to NRK that Norway has been also hit by the attack, which is very similar to the WannaCry attack in May.

So far, a company was hit in Norway, confirms NSM. They do not want to name which company it is, but it’s reported as an international company with offices in Norway.

So far, no critical infrastructure has been affected.

– We encourage people to update their software, and be careful to click on links and attachments in the emails, writes NSM.

Ukrainian firms, including the state power distributor and Kiev’s main airport were among the first to report issues.

Major companies such as Russian oil producer Rosneft, the Danish shipping company Maersk and Britain’s WPP which is one of the world’s largest advertising agencies, confirm that some of their computer systems have been attacked.

India is also among the victims of Tuesday’s attacks on data.

There is currently little information about who is behind, but Ukrainian authorities blame Russia for standing behind the attack. They have also previously accused the neighboring country.