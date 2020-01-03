Norway Has the Highest Temperature Recorded in January

Summer weather strikes Norway in the middle of winter. Temperature record in January is broken in Sunndalsøra with 19°C (66.2°F).
Sunndalsøra set a new high-temperature Norwegian record in January with 19 degrees, reports the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.
-It’s like a nice summer day in Northern Norway, says meteorologist Martin Granerød to NTB.
For many Norwegians it has been a mild and wet winter so far. Climate scientists suggest that this unexpected weather will continue in the future.
-Both the long-term forecast, regular weather forecast and seasonal forecast point that direction. We seem to have a mild winter until the end of March, says climate researcher Erik Kolstad to NRK .
He points to global warming as a reason for winters becoming warmer in Norway.
