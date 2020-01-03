NorwayPanorama

Norway Has the Highest Temperature Recorded in January

Norway is having the warmest summer ever recorded this year. | Photo: Dmitry Kichenko

Summer weather strikes Norway in the middle of winter. Temperature record in January is broken in Sunndalsøra with 19°C (66.2°F).

Sunndalsøra set a new high-temperature Norwegian record in January with 19 degrees, reports the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.

-It’s like a nice summer day in Northern Norway, says meteorologist Martin Granerød to NTB.

It is 19 degrees in Sunndalsøra. 🌡️It is the highest temperature we have measured in January in Norway, writes the Norwegian Meteorological Institute on Twitter.

For many Norwegians it has been a mild and wet winter so far. Climate scientists suggest that this unexpected weather will continue in the future.

-Both the long-term forecast, regular weather forecast and seasonal forecast point that direction. We seem to have a mild winter until the end of March, says climate researcher Erik Kolstad to NRK .

He points to global warming as a reason for winters becoming warmer in Norway.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Panorama

Researchers in Norway Found a Molecule That Can Cure Breast Cancer

On the seabed of Svalbard, Norwegian researchers have found a molecule that kills the most aggressive type of breast cancer cells.
Read more
Panorama

Norwegian Will Not Fly over Iran

Norwegian and a number of major airlines have diverted their flights over Iran and Iraq following a Ukrainian plane allegedly having...
Read more
Panorama

Confiscated Christmas Cards and Banned Hats in Nazi Occupied Norway

During the Nazi occupation in the Second World War, there were a number of bans the Norwegian people had to follow. These...
Read more
Panorama

Former Oslo Bishop Could End Up in Jail For Having Hired A Non-Returnable Refugee

Retired Oslo Bishop Gunnar Stålsett (84) could face 45 days in jail because he gave work to an unreturnable asylum seeker...
Read more
Panorama

Cod from Norway is the Most Sustainable

Norwegian cod gets the highest score on a sustainability list by the The Guardian. Yet environmental organization WWF warns.
Read more
Panorama

Winter Has Come to Norway: Yellow Warning for Oslo and Eastern Norway

The Meteorological Institute issues yellow warning and announces they expect heavy snowfall for almost all Eastern Norway on Friday. The forecast...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017