Norway Expels Fifteen People with ISIS Connection

Norwegian Ministry of Justice announced that 15 people connected to the terrorist group IS have been permanently expelled from Norway.

The expelled persons have been affiliated with the terrorist group IS or stayed in the IS controlled areas, according to NRK.

-These are mainly IS fighters and what commonly known IS mothers who have joined in IS. They have been abroad for more than two years after leaving Norway. Then there is a rule in the asylum law that allows them to be stripped from their residence rights, says Justice Minister Jøran Kallmyr to NRK.

About 100 people from Norway have traveled to Syria and Iraq to join extremist Islamist groups.

In May, the Minister of Justice issued a new directive , which makes it possible to prevent women associated with IS to return to Norway.