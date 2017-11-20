Norway Drops the Use of Indian and Replaces it with Native American

Norwegian language encyclopedia, Store norske leksikon removes the word “Indians” from their database.

Europeans have given the indigenous peoples of America many names over the years, writes Dag og Tid. The Vikings thought they were so thin and called them “Skrælinger (dried skins)”, Christopher Columbus thought he was in India and called them “Indians” and others believed that they had red skin and given them a name thereafter.

Now Norway’s biggest language encyclopedia Store norske leksikon removes all these words and replaces with “indigenous peoples of America” or “Native Americans”.