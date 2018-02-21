Norway drops out of top 10 as the best country for international students

Norway drops to the 14th place for international students in the EU Country Ranking 2018 – but still is 4th best country for Life & Career

In the study, Germany once more ranks 1st for international students, among 30 European countries.

UK is still unbeatable for Education and Life & Career, but also the most expensive country to study in – even after tuition fee review announcement.

Norway drops from rank 10 to 14 (ahead of Finland), but retains a top rank in Life & Career thanks to remarkable quality of life and good career prospects for graduates.

In the study, thirty European countries were ranked based on scores in three dimensions: Education, Cost, and Life & Career. Germany’s offer of mostly tuition-free, world-class universities remains hard to outrank.

But the United Kingdom caught up in points, only held back by its prohibitively high cost of living and tuition fees. France moved up ahead of the Netherlands, and Russia made its way into the top 5. Poland enters the top 10 with a much improved score for Education.