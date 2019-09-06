Advertisement Get Started Now With Shutterstock
NorwayPanorama

Norway’s Controversial Wind Turbine Plans and Mining Put Nature and Sami Community at Risk

The Sami people wear their traditional clothing when celebrating. Photo: Karin Beate Nøsterud

Norway’s indigenous community Sami’s survival is under threat with the government’s controversial mining activities and wind turbines.

The northernmost region of Norway, Finnmark is home to many of 40,000 Sami population in Norway. In the region, the community is mainly occupied with reindeer herding and fishing. The climate change is a challenge for these activities. But climate change is not the only threat to the Sami community and their survival.

Norwegian government’s recent controversial actions opening the arctic for minig activities and aggresively building wind turbines all over the country’s protected natural areas pose a bigger danger for the community.

Samis are fighting plans against a recently approved mine for copper.

Talking to BBC, Nils Mathis Sara, a Sami chief who has been herding reindeer since he was 14, says If the mine becomes a reality, that would make the chance of survival impossible – both economically and mentally.

At my age we can manage, somehow. But the young, they’re in a dark, dark time, says he to BBC.

The chief’s daughter, Inga Anne Karen Sara says the government is just taking more and more lands for mining, power lines, and wind power.

She notes the copper mine and wind turbines mine will seriously damage the reindeer.

How can it be sustainable to destroy nature, she asks.

At my age we can manage, somehow. But the young, they’re in a dark, dark time.”

Nils Mathis Sara

Another danger with the plans is the future of fishing in the region. The waste of mine will be dumped into fjords and it will affect the fish and crab population seriously. They will eather die or escape from the region.

Will Norway destroy its world famous fjords and nature with this project?

Will #Norway destroy its world famous #fjords and nature with one of the most environmentally controversial projects in the country's history? Norwegian government has approved a plan to begin mining for copper in the Arctic, and dumping heavy metal waste in nearby fjords. #environment #Repparfjord Naturvernforbundet Natur og Ungdom WWF

Publisert av The Nordic Page – Norway Tirsdag 19. februar 2019
The copper mining in Arctic is still debated in Norway.

Oystein Rushfeldt, chief executive officer of the mining company Nussir confesses to BBC that there will be “negative impacts” at the bottom of the fjord as well as from noise and dust. Though he believes it will not affect reindeers.

The wind trubines is another hot controversial topic about the future of the region.

Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) presented the draft national framework for wind power to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy this year. The framework has chosen 13 areas in Norway as suitable places to build hundreds of wind turbines.

The areas in the proposal include protected natural areas in Norway such as the regions where the Sami community is living in.

This led many locals, civil society organizations, politicians and academics to react to aggressive wind turbines construction plans.

Norway Marches against Building Wind Turbines in Untouched Natural Areas

The expansion of onshore wind power remains controversial, with many people fearing it could harm both nature and wildlife. The plans of the government are also questioned with the argument that it is not necessary for Norway to develop wind power at all, considering the country’s surplus of climate-friendly hydropower.

Norway has an annual power production surplus of about 5 TWh, and hydropower accounts for around 95% of the country’s electricity generation. Meanwhile, the share of wind power is currently less than 4%, according to the latest figures from Statistics Norway.

Samis in Norway Celebrate Sami National Day

About Norwegian Samis

The Samis are Europe’s northernmost and the Nordic countries’ only officially indigenous people. During the 19th century, Norwegian authorities put the Sami culture under pressure in order to make the Norwegian language and culture universal. A strong economic development of the north also took place, giving Norwegian culture and language status.

On the Swedish and Finnish side, the authorities were much less militant in their efforts, though Sami language was forbidden in schools; strong economic development in the north led to a weakening of status and economy for the Sami. In 1913-1920, the Swedish race-segregation politic created a race biological institute that collected research material from living people, graves, and sterilized Sami women. Throughout history, settlers were encouraged to move to the northern regions through incentives such as land and water rights, tax allowances, and military exemptions.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Panorama

Norway Mosque Attack Terror Suspect: Millionaire, Outgoing and Right Wing Extremist

The 21 year old Philip Manshaus, charged with terrorism and murder of his step-sister, is wealthy and linked to right-wing extremism,...
Read more
Panorama

First Mosque Attack in Norway After 34 Years

The attack on al-Noor Islamic Center is the first attack on a mosque in Norway since 1985.
Read more
Panorama

Most probably the fastest arctic fox in the world left Norway for Canada

A young female arctic fox sets a new record for her species for walking from Norway to Canada.
Read more
Panorama

Norway’s Telecommunication Giant Telenor Launches Service for Online Safety and Bullying

Telenor launches the web service called Nettslet to provide professional help for removing unwanted content from the web.
Read more
Panorama

Norwegians Eat Less Red Meat to Fight Against Climate Change

About one in four Norwegians say they choose to eat less meat to contribute to climate change measures, writes NRK.
Read more
Panorama

The Last Lunar Eclipse of 2019 Will Be Seen in Norway

2019's last lunar eclipse will be visible in only Trøndelag and some other southern provinces in Norway.
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017