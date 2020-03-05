NorwayPanorama

Norway Considers Restrictions on Flights from Risky Countries against Coronavirus

Photo : Cccc3333/Wikimedia | Oslo Airport Passengers Returning Home

The Norwegian health authorities are discussing whether to impose restrictions on flights from risky countries to Norway. The Aviation Authority is already investigating which airlines in infected areas are flying to Norway.

-We are currently considering whether we should take further measures, possibly related to flights from certain areas, says Director of Health Directorate Bjørn Guldvog at a press conference on Thursday.

He says Norwegian authorities have tried to talk to Italian authorities about flights from areas in the country with persistent infection a few days ago.

-But it’s not very easy right now. Italian authorities are living under a lot of pressure, from all the countries, notes he.

FHI has previously advised Norwegians against traveling to Iran, South Korea, as well as the Lombardy, Veneto, Emilio-Romagna and Piedmont regions of Italy . The Foreign Ministry had already warned against travel to China.

As a result, SAS on Tuesday canceled all its flights to Milan, Bologna, Venice and Turin until March 16.

Norwegian tells E24 that they are still flying to Northern Italy and Milan as scheduled.

