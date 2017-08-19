Nazi Vandalism Against the War Memorial in Norway

The war memorial in Mjøndalen was tagged with swastika symbol.

For the second time in nine months, the memorial in the Norwegian town, Mjøndalen has been exposed to vandalism.

The memorial was opened for the first time in October 2016. Already in December 2016, the memorial for WW2 Nazi occupation was targetted by the vandals. After reperation of the memorial, it was reopened in June 2017. But now it was tagged with nazi symbol- swastika, writes NRK.

Memorial with dark history from Nazi Occupation

The memorial was set up to commemorate the Norwegian heavy water sabotage during Nazi occupation in 1943. It was a series of actions undertaken by Norwegian saboteurs during World War II to prevent the German nuclear weapon project from acquiring heavy water (deuterium oxide), which could have been used by the Germans to produce nuclear weapons.

The Allies remained concerned that the occupation forces would use the facility to produce more heavy water for their weapons programme. Between 1940 and 1944, a sequence of sabotage actions, by the Norwegian resistance movement—as well as Allied bombing—ensured the destruction of the plant and the loss of the heavy water produced. These operations—codenamed Grouse, Freshman, and Gunnerside—finally managed to knock the plant out of production in early 1943.

The Sabotage action at the Ryghkollen in Nedre Eiker had major consequences for the population, who only spoke a few thousand people. The Sabotage campaign, having blown up one of the German train set, was answered with arrest and execution of thirty-one Norwegians.