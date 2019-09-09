Advertisement Get Started Now With Shutterstock
NorwayPanorama

Mysterious Dog Disease Hits Norway

A total of 25 sick or dead dogs with bloody diarrhea as symptoms were registered in 14 of 18 counties in Norway, according to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority. The vast majority of dogs died in late August.

The Norwegian Veterinary Institute has so far registered 21 sick or dead dogs. In addition, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority has received reports of four dead dogs during the weekend.

One of the two dead dogs was killed due to the acute course of the disease, according to the Food Safety Authority. One also died before coming to the veterinary clinic, according to VG.

The cause of the unknown dog disease has not yet been found.

Warns against conspiracy theories

Both the Veterinary Association and the Veterinary Institute have warned dog owners against conspiracy theories about the disease that are spread on social media.

Several dogs have been autopsied in connection with the unknown disease. Now the bacterial test results are expected to be announced on Friday this week.

In addition, the Food Safety Authority, in collaboration with the Veterinary Institute, will conduct a comprehensive questionnaire with clinics in Norway to gather detailed information.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has already conducted a small preliminary study from a small sample, but the results from this study did not indicate clear commonalities between the cases, writes VG.

According to NRK, these are dogs native to northern Norway, Bergen, Hedmark, Trondheim and the southern part of Norway.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Panorama

Norway Expels Fifteen People with ISIS Connection

Norwegian Ministry of Justice announced that 15 people connected to the terrorist group IS have been permanently expelled from Norway.
Read more
Panorama

Norway Warns Against New Rightwing Terror Attacks

Norway’s police intelligence service, PST has warned against possible terror attacks from rightwing extremists in the coming year.
Read more
Panorama

Norway’s Controversial Wind Turbine Plans and Mining Put Nature and Sami Community at Risk

Norway's indigenous community Sami's survival is under threat with the government's controversial mining activities and wind turbines. The...
Read more
Panorama

Norway Mosque Attack Terror Suspect: Millionaire, Outgoing and Right Wing Extremist

The 21 year old Philip Manshaus, charged with terrorism and murder of his step-sister, is wealthy and linked to right-wing extremism,...
Read more
Panorama

First Mosque Attack in Norway After 34 Years

The attack on al-Noor Islamic Center is the first attack on a mosque in Norway since 1985.
Read more
Panorama

Most probably the fastest arctic fox in the world left Norway for Canada

A young female arctic fox sets a new record for her species for walking from Norway to Canada.
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017