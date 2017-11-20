Men Will Get extra Point to Study in Women Dominated Programs in Norway

The Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU)introduces a new Anti-Discrimination Act for including men in women dominated study programs.

The university has long used women point to get women to study technology related subjects. Now management will introduce men point for women-dominated subjects.

The new Anti-Discrimination Act, which comes into force on 1 January 2018, will give extra points to men seeking to study in women-dominated studies, writes Adresseavisen.

Rector Gunnar Bovim is working on the completion of a new action plan for gender equality and diversity. Accordingly, the university will assist the underrepresented gender, whether it is women or men.

– All studies with less than 40 percent of a gender should take measures to improve the balance,” he says to the newspaper.

60 percent of the 289,000 students in Norway are women. In the age group 19 to 24 years, 28 percent of men take higher education. Among the women, the proportion is 43 percent, according to NTB.