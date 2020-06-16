NorwayPanorama

Hunger Strike to Stop Wind Turbines in Northwest Norway

wind turbines norway energy
Photo: John Christian Fjellestad

Kari Thue starts hunger strike outside the Viken county municipality’s premises in Oslo to protest of the wind turbine construction on Haramsøy.

Wind power company Zephyr is behind the wind turbine developmnt on Haramsøyfjellet in Ålesund municipality. Viken County Municipality is the principal owner of Østfold Energi, which is the principal owner of Zephyr.

The development on the island has led to repeated demonstrations by the locals.

On Thursday, Viken county will discuss a citizens’ initiative with the demand that the county should use its ownership power to prevent the wind power plant being built on the island.

-I know that they can influence what happens on Haramsøy, says Kari Thue, who is prepared to sit there for a long time, writes NRK.

The county council leader in Viken, Tonje Brenna, understands the strong commitment on Haramsøya. But she rejects that the county council can intervene in the construction of the wind turbine.

The hunger strike will continue every day, as long as Vikens offices are open. When they close, Kari goes to the hotel where she lives, but she doesn’t eat there either.

Norway Marches against Building Wind Turbines in Untouched Natural Areas

Norway has recently seen a boom in onshore wind power fueled by foreign investment, but future growth is at risk due to strong public opposition.

A recent survey showed 78 municipalities out of the 101 included in the 13 areas were against onshore wind power.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Panorama

Norway Will Let Civilians Carry Out Police Duties

Security guards and civilian employees in police department should to a greater extent do prisoner transport and attend to court cases,...
Read more
Panorama

Corona Cases Tripled in Norway Capital: 81 New Corona Infections in Oslo Last Week

81 new corona infections were registered in Oslo last week, which is three times more than the previous week.
Read more
Panorama

Protestors in Norway Will Stay in Quarantine

Some municipalities and companies require their employees to stay in quarantine, if they pariticpated in the police violence demonstrations on Friday.
Read more
Panorama

Thousands Demonstrated in Norway for Supporting the Protests in the USA

Thousands demonstrated in downtown Oslo starting from the US embassy. In other cities in Norway, similar demonstrations were held in solidarity with...
Read more
Panorama

The Only Public 2020 Norway National Day Parade in The World Held in Taiwan

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the government of Norway has announced to suspend all crowded gatherings, including the National Day...
Read more
Panorama

Norway Updates Covid-19 Travel Advice: No Summer Travel for Norwegians

You will not enjoy palm trees and white sandy beaches this summer. Current travel restrictions will last until August 20, says...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017