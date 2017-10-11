The Government Will Allow Dual Citizenship in Norway

The government proposes double citizenship right in Norway.

Immigration and Integration Minister Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) wants to introduce dual citizenship, to make it possible to deprive persons convicted of terrorist acts of their Norwegian citizenship.

“We will have a hearing on proposal to introduce dual citizenship,” said immigration and integration minister Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) according to NRK.

Norway is the only Nordic country with a ban on double citizenship with some exceptions

The parliament previously asked the government to investigate the issue of dual citizenship. The investigation was postponed last year.

This time the proposal has come from the government partner Progress Party (FrP) but the party’s main motivation the fight against terrorism.

.Persons taken and convicted of terrorist acts may lose their Norwegian citizenship. We can not make people stateless, but we can their Norwegian citizenship if they have another citizenship, “said Listhaug.