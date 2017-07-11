Free Higher Education and Opportunities for Everyone in Norway

There are no tuition fees for public higher education in Norway,

Neither for locals nor international students.

Students also can get financial support with zero interest while pursuing the education.

It is initially given as a full loan, but 40 percent of the amount is transferred to a grant if you pass your courses.

All students belong to a student welfare organisation.

The organization takes care of housing, on-campus dining, book stores, kindergartens, advisory services and health care.

As a result, there is greater equality of educational opportunity for everyone in Norway.

What a bless considering other countries such as USA and UK

In the USA, there are $1.44 trillion in total U.S. student loan debt on the shoulders of students

Student Organizations and Parties are Against Tuition Fee

Despite some moves to introduce fees, Norway remains a real exception in a world where international students are often a source of income for universities.

For the last two years right wing government of Norway has been trying to introduce a school fee for international students. However, students, majority of politicians and academics resisting tuition fees with the argument that a tuition-free system supports international social justice by giving students from developing countries an opportunity to participate in higher education.

They also argued that the introduction of tuition fees would undermine Norwegian internationalisation efforts as it would be likely to lead to a significant decrease in the number of international students .

The Nordic higher education systems are almost entirely publicly funded. According to OECD Education at a Glance 2014 the proportion of public funding varies between just under 90% in Sweden and 96% in Norway and Finland, whereas in England only 30% of the costs of higher education are paid by the public purse.

Perhaps the most important difference between Norway and countries such as the USA is the udnerstanding of education as a civil right and a public service rather than a commodity. Degrees are not seen as commodities to be exchanged in the marketplace.