Flood Struck Southern Norway

Many people have had to leave their homes because of landslides and flood in Southern Norway. The Road Administration has lost the track of the number of closed roads.

Several places in southern Norway report serious incidents associated with the storm and heavy rain. In Lyngdal, around 20 people were evacuated after a river flooded on Monday.

Agder police published a warning on Monday to drivers about very difficult driving conditions in the region.

A number of roads in the Agder counties are closed due to floods. There have also been several serious damages related to the storm in recent hours.