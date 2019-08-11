Thursday, August 15, 2019
Advertisement Get Started Now With Shutterstock
NorwayPanorama

First Mosque Attack in Norway After 34 Years

Photo : The Nordic Page;.

The attack on al-Noor Islamic Center is the first attack on a mosque in Norway since 1985.

A young man in his 20s armed with multiple weapons opened fire in a mosque in Bærum near Oslo on Saturday. One person was injured before the attacker was overpowered by a 75-year-old worshiper. Hours after the attack, the body of a young woman related to the attacker was found in a house.

Police confirms that the shooter known to police, said to have posted praise for New Zealand killer online before opening fire on house of worship.

The man charged with murder and attempted murder, confirms the man’s defender, Unni Fries in an SMS to NRK.

“A brief questioning has been conducted. That’s all I want to say now, writes the defender.

How it happened?

Police were notified at 4:07 pm Saturday afternoon that shots were fired inside the Al-Noor Islamic Center in Bærum.

“When we got there, there was a person who was overpowered by those on the scene,” Oslo Police Chief Rune Skjold said at a press conference on Saturday night.

Skjold says that the man is a Norwegian citizen with Norwegian background who lives in the area”, according to NRK. He states that he is a man in his 20s.

The first attacks since 1989

On July 14, 1985, a bomb went off in the Nor mosque at Frogner in Oslo. No one was killed in the attack, but one woman was injured. That time, police had arrested a 19-year-old man shortly after the explosion.

It was the last time a mosque was attacked in Norway, but the police have repeatedly raised security around mosques. Especially after the terrorist attacks against a mosque in Christchurch in New Zealand in March, the police was on alert.

Islamic Council Norway believes the attacks against the mosque in Bærum is a result of Muslim hate and believes the authorities are not taking the developments seriously, they wrote in a press release.

Norway experienced the worst-ever attacks by a right-wing extremist on 22 July 2011, when 77 people, mostly teenagers, were killed by Anders Behring Breivik. The terrorist in the Christchurch attacks had expressed in his hate-filled manifesto that he was influenced by far-right ideologues including Breivik.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Panorama

Norway Mosque Attack Terror Suspect: Millionaire, Outgoing and Right Wing Extremist

The 21 year old Philip Manshaus, charged with terrorism and murder of his step-sister, is wealthy and linked to right-wing extremism,...
Read more
Panorama

Most probably the fastest arctic fox in the world left Norway for Canada

A young female arctic fox sets a new record for her species for walking from Norway to Canada.
Read more
Panorama

Norway’s Telecommunication Giant Telenor Launches Service for Online Safety and Bullying

Telenor launches the web service called Nettslet to provide professional help for removing unwanted content from the web.
Read more
Panorama

Norwegians Eat Less Red Meat to Fight Against Climate Change

About one in four Norwegians say they choose to eat less meat to contribute to climate change measures, writes NRK.
Read more
Panorama

The Last Lunar Eclipse of 2019 Will Be Seen in Norway

2019's last lunar eclipse will be visible in only Trøndelag and some other southern provinces in Norway.
Read more
Panorama
video

Norway Finds Big Radiation Leak from a Sunken Russian Submarine

A Russian nuclear-powered submarine, which sank in the Norwegian Sea in 1989, is leaking high levels of radiation, according to Norwegian...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017