NorwayPanorama

Chinese Tourists Buy Masks and Mouthwash in Norway Because of Corona Virus

Almost all pharmacies in Tromsø are empty after Chinese tourists bough all masks and mouthwash, writes NRK.

Now there is great demand for mouthwash and mask from Asian tourists.

Pharmacist Joakim Pedersen says to NRK that large number of tourists demand mouthwash. He says they have been out of stock since Thursday.

-It is especially tourists who are going back home are worried most, so they would like to buy mouthwash, says Pedersen to NRK.

According to figures from Innovation Norway, Chinese tourists accounted for 458,505 guest days in Norway from January to November last year.

Tromsø is one of the cities that are very popular in winter because of the northern lights. Now, travel exclusion for Chinese tourists to other countries has been introduced to prevent the spread of Corona virus.

The number of infected with corona virus is now close to 4,500 people. 107 people have died, all in China. The outbreak in the country continues to spread rapidly. Infection cases are also reported in other countries.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Panorama

Researchers in Norway Found a Molecule That Can Cure Breast Cancer

On the seabed of Svalbard, Norwegian researchers have found a molecule that kills the most aggressive type of breast cancer cells.
Read more
Panorama

Norwegian Will Not Fly over Iran

Norwegian and a number of major airlines have diverted their flights over Iran and Iraq following a Ukrainian plane allegedly having...
Read more
Panorama

Norway Has the Highest Temperature Recorded in January

Summer weather strikes Norway in the middle of winter. Temperature record in January is broken in Sunndalsøra with 19°C (66.2°F).
Read more
Panorama

Confiscated Christmas Cards and Banned Hats in Nazi Occupied Norway

During the Nazi occupation in the Second World War, there were a number of bans the Norwegian people had to follow. These...
Read more
Panorama

Former Oslo Bishop Could End Up in Jail For Having Hired A Non-Returnable Refugee

Retired Oslo Bishop Gunnar Stålsett (84) could face 45 days in jail because he gave work to an unreturnable asylum seeker...
Read more
Panorama

Cod from Norway is the Most Sustainable

Norwegian cod gets the highest score on a sustainability list by the The Guardian. Yet environmental organization WWF warns.
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017