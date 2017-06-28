Children of Immigrants in Norway Top the Statistics for Higher Education

Young people with immigrant background are obtaining higher education more than ethnic Norwegians, and women constitute the majority, according to a new report from Statistics Norway (SSB).

Statistics Norway’s report shows that Norwegian-born children of immigrant parents obtain higher education more often than ethnic Norwegians.

Especially young people with backgrounds from China, Sri Lanka, India, Vietnam and Bosnia and Herzegovina top higher education attendance and completing higher education.

87 percent of girls and 85 percent of boys with Bosnian background complete upper secondary education within five years. The average for Norwegian students is 66 percent for girls and 51 percent for boys.

– It is promising. We must not waste the opportunities we have had in Norway,” said student Una Pasovic to NRK.

Pasovic’s parents are originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina and fled to Norway during the civil war in the 90’s.

Pasovic believes the conditions in their native country motivate people for higher education.

– We have been refugees, we have come to Norway. Now we must not waste the opportunities we have in Norway. Our parents are clear that we cannot take education for granted, “says Pasovic to NRK.