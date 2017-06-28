Breivik Terror on Utøya Island Becomes a Film

Director Erik Poppe will make a film about the terrorist attack that was committed by Breivik on Utøya island on July 22, 2011, reports NRK.

Director Erik Poppe is famous for, among other things, the 2016 biographical war film The King’s Choice (Kongens Nei) and he is one of Norway’s most experienced directors of commercials and music videos, as well as short films and documentaries.

The recordings of the film at Utøya starts in September, writes NTB.

According to NRK , Labor Party’s youth branch, AUF who was severely hit by the terror attack, reacted to the film about the attack on the youth organization’s summer camp.

However, the director says it is all about changing narrative which Breivik creates in recent years.

– For a long time, I have, like many others, observed that the focus on July 22 terror has been about prison conditions and all possible other foolish plays Breivik has performed. And this film is rather a question of allowing it to happen rather than expressing the ownership of the story of the victims of the tragedy, “says the director to NRK.

He chooses feature films rather than documentaries as a form.

About the Terror Attack on Utøya

The 2011 Norway terror attacks, referred to in Norway as 22 July the date of the events, were two sequential terrorist attacks by right wing Anders Behring Breivik against the government, the civilian population, and a Workers’ Youth League (AUF)-run summer camp.

The attacks claimed a total of 77 lives, most of whuch were teenagers.

The first attack was a car bomb explosion in Oslo within Regjeringskvartalet, the executive government quarter of Norway, at 15:25:22.

The second attack occurred less than two hours later at the summer camp on the island of Utøya in Tyrifjorden, Buskerud. The camp was organized by the AUF, the youth division of the ruling Norwegian Labour Party (AP).

Breivik, dressed in a homemade police uniform and showing false identification, took a ferry to the island and opened fire at the participants, killing 68 of them outright, and injuring at least 110 people, 55 of them seriously; the 69th victim died in a hospital two days after the massacre.

Among the dead were personal friends of Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg, and the stepbrother of Norway’s crown princess Mette-Marit.

It was the deadliest attack in Norway since World War II, and a survey found that one in four Norwegians knew “someone affected by the attacks”.

Several documentaries have already been made about the attacks, and more are on their way.