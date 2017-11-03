What is Behind The Orange Scarves All Over Oslo?

If you are in Oslo, you probably saw lots of orange scarves on the sculptures around the city.
They are part of an annual event by The Church City Mission (Kirkens Bymisjon) to emphasize caring and inclusiveness while approaching winter and Christmas season. The scarves are left on the sculptures for those who need in cold winter days.
|Norway is Warmed with Orange Scarf Campaign
The warmest day of the year 🧡 You will see lots of orange scarves around the city today. They are part of an annual event by The Church City Mission to emphasize warmth and inclusiveness in the approaching Christmas season #oslove #oransjeskjerf pic.twitter.com/EMMuLZNcSz
— VisitOSLO (@VisitOSLO) November 1, 2017
