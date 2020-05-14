NorwayPanorama

A New Study in Norway Proves the Connection Between Depression and a Fatal Physical Disease

researchers in a labaratory
Image from the laboratory where NTNU produces the COVID-19 test Photo: Geir Mogen/NTNU

The researchers believe the study proves that our body and mind are much closer together than one would think. This is the first time a study has managed to show such a clear connection between depression and risk of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA).

An abdominal aortic aneurysm is an enlarged area in the lower part of the major vessel that supplies blood to the body. The aorta runs from your heart through the center of your chest and abdomen.

The aorta is the largest blood vessel in the body, so a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm can cause life-threatening bleeding, according to Mayo.

But scientists are not sure why some people get this disease.

Researchers at NTNU in Trondheim have now found a clear link between symptoms of depression and the risk of developing the disease. This study shows that individuals with depressive symptoms have significantly higher risk of developing AAA.

-If you are depressed, you have a 30 per cent greater risk of getting an outgrowth on the main pulse vein, says researcher Linn Åldstedt Nyrønning to NRK.

She is the first author in the study published in the journal Journal of the American Heart Association. Newborn has recently completed a doctorate in clinical medicine for this disease.

The study has attracted international interest and have been presented at two international vascular surgeries, in Valencia and London.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Panorama

Messages from the killed step-sister about the mosque shooter in Norway: “He is racist and hateful. I don’t feel safe”

On Thursday, the trial started against the murder and terror charges of right wing Philip Manshaus. Last year on August 10,...
Read more
Panorama

People in Oslo Flock to Restaurants and Coffees, Forget Social Distancing With Lockdown Easing

Norwegian government has decided to ease the lockdown and make the life "normal" again in Norway before summer. This controversial decision made...
Read more
Panorama

Norway Announces To Normalize Until Mid June Despite the Coronavirus

The government presented its action plan for the reopening of the country. The goal is that by June 15, most of...
Read more
Panorama

Norwegian Government Will “Open” Norway Again Before the Summer

-We aim to open most of the activities and businesses that have been closed due to coronavirus before the summer, says Prime...
Read more
Panorama

48-year-old Woman Youngest to Have Died of Coronavirus in Norway

Two people in their 40s have died of corona-related causes. A 49 year old man in Oslo was confirmed dead. Now...
Read more
Panorama

Norway Plays Leading Role in International Coronavirus Summit

The European Commission, under its President, Ursula von der Leyen, is to hold a virtual donor conference to mobilise political and...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017