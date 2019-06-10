4 Moments Proving Norway Has the Coolest Royal Family in the World

1 Inclusive and hearthful speeches

Beside these funny moments, King of Norway warms hearths with his epic speeches. In one one of them, he gives a speech to his 1500 guests at his garden party Thursday 1st of September 2016. Followed by a huge debate on migration politics, he describes what becoming Norwegian is. For him, to be a Norwegian is a very diverse thing disregarding religion, ethnicity and sexual orientation. The King’s message is that we have to take care of each other.