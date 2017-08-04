The annual celebrity match during the Norway Cup was held at Ekebergsletta in Oslo.

One of the most populars of the event was Norway’s Prime Minister, Erna Solberg. As team Leader for “Team Global Goals”, she led her team to victory and won 5-3 over “Team MOT” led by finance minister Siv Jensen.

Erna Solberg also showed her skills in the popular fidget spinner.

Fidget spinner has become very popular recently among especially teenagers and children. The user holds a pad at the center, and flicks one of three rounded blades. The spinner rotates around a bearing at the center. The light weight of the device and the low friction of the bearing allows it to spin for a long time.

It is regarded as a toy but also as a stress-relief tool.