Al Jazeera Features Norway’s Lofoten Island Oil Drilling Conflict

The fight against oil drilling outside Lofoten, Vesterålen and Senja continues. Recently Labor Party withdrew its support for the government’s oil exploration plans in the area. Al Jazeera explores the issue.

Norway has earned billions of bucks exporting oil and gasoline, and it silent boasts of large untapped sources.



Quite loads of them lie in areas that are affluent in biodiversity and there’s rising stress to pause drilling for oil.

Al Jazeera’s Carve Clark stories from the Lofoten Islands in Norway.