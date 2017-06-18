Uber Works Hard to Be Legalized in Norway

Uber puts ads all around Oslo to get the government to change the restricting regulations.

Norway restricts popular transportation system, Uber. The company puts ads all around Oslo to get the government to change the restricting regulations.

Norway remains highly contested in the ongoing fight between between traditional taxi companies and Uber, which is based on chared economy model.

Police have cracked down in recent months on drivers working for Uber’s POP service, the company’s most affordable option for riders. With the pressure from the taxi drivers associations, Uber drivers face fears to lose their license or even their car, if they get caught.

Norwegian government will evaluate the system’s future until the end of this month. In this frame, Uber put ads all around the city to mobilize its users for the law change.

Uber has struggled to settle in the Nordic countries due to legal barriers. In Denmark, Uber shut down its operation following the introduction of new taxi laws.