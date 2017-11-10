Two Out of Three Are Satisfied With Current Tax Level in Norway

64 percent of the population will neither have tax cuts nor increases, according to a new poll.

Tax level in Norway is usually shockingly high for many foreigners. But Norwegians are happy about the taxation in the country. The survey conducted by Opinion on behalf of Avisenes Nyhetsbyrå shows that only 21 percent believe that the current level is too high, and 10 percent is too low. 6 percent answer “do not know”.

The poll results shows there is small difference among the population groups. Men find the tax level higher than women.

The survey was conducted between 31 October and 6 November. The error margin is 3.1 percentage points.