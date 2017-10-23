Record Number of Tourists to Norway

Nearly 15 million overnight stays were registered during the tourist season in Norway. Sogn og Fjordane were the most popular destinations.

For the fourth consecutive year, Norway’s tourism industry has broken a record. According to Statistics Norway, 14.9 million overnight stays were registered at Norwegian hotels, camping areas, and hiking districts in summer.

The number does not include the figures from cabin rentals, apartments or Airbnb, therefore the real number is higher than the statistics indicate.