NorwayEconomy

Norwegian’s pilot and cabin crew companies in Sweden and Denmark declares bankruptcy

Norway’s low fare airlines, Norwegian takes steps to get rid of employees in Sweden, Denmark, Spain, the UK, Finland and the USA. Norway, France and Italy are not affected.

The decisions about filing for bankruptcies in the four crew subsidiaries were made by the respective boards today, writes Norwegian in a press release published on Monday April 20, 2020.

”The impact the Coronavirus has had on the airline industry is unprecedented. We have done everything we can to avoid making this last-resort decision and we have asked for access to government support in both Sweden and Denmark”, said CEO of Norwegian, Jacob Schram.

“Our pilots and cabin crew are the core of our business and they have done a fantastic job for many years. It is heart-breaking that our Swedish and Danish pilot and cabin crew subsidiaries now are forced to file for bankruptcy, and I’m truly sorry for the consequences this will have for our colleagues. We are working around the clock to get through this crisis and to return as a stronger Norwegian with the goal of bringing as many colleagues back in the air as possible,” Schram said.

In Norway, there are efficient furlough opportunities which means that the government pays for all salary related costs throughout the duration of the furlough period. Yet, there is not the equivalent coverage in Sweden or Denmark schemes.

Despite the measures that the company has already taken, coupled with the lack of significant financial support from the Swedish and Danish governments, the company took the decision for bankrupcy. The Board of the below companies in the Norwegian Group today Monday 20 April decided to file for bankruptcy:

Norwegian Pilot Services Sweden AB

Norwegian Pilot Services Denmark ApS

Norwegian Cabin Services Denmark ApS

Norwegian Air Resources Denmark LH ApS

Due to the extraordinary situation (force majeure), Norwegian has also notified OSM Aviation that it has cancelled the crew provision agreements with several of its jointly owned OSM Aviation subsidiaries. These companies have crew based in Spain, UK, Finland, Sweden and the US.

The above actions will affect 1,571 pilots and 3,134 cabin crew. About 700 pilots and 1,300 cabin crew based in Norway, France and Italy are not affected.

The process of the subsidiaries filing for bankruptcy is now being managed by bankruptcy courts and bankruptcy trustees in the respective countries.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Norway Builds The World’s Biggest Floating Offshore Wind Farm

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy approved the development plan for the offshore wind project Hywind Tampen in the North...
Read more
Economy

Kindergarten in Norway is Among the Cheapest in Europe

Yoopies Norway has investigated the prices of nanny and daycare services in several European countries using figures from the OECD. Norway...
Read more
Economy

Norway Withdraws $6 Billion Investments in Oil and Gas Stocks

Norway’s enormous $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund decides to sell oil and gas stocks worth $5.9 billion. The decision is a...
Read more
Economy

Six Norwegian Banks Commit to UN Principles for Responsible Banking

Six Norwegian banks have signed up to United Nations charter for sustainable banking which was launched in New York last week....
Read more
Economy

Going Against Flow: Construction Company Moves Production From Poland to Norway

Ivar Ole Wik is moving production of lifting system for the construction industry from Poland to Norway. Until...
Read more
Economy

Norway Economy Strenghtens After the Drone Attack in Saudi Arabia

The drone attack against Saudi Arabia's oil plants raises oil prices by almost 15 percent. The price of...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017