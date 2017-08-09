Impressed American Tourists Buy Apartment in Bergen for 18.5 Million NOK

Photo: PrivatMegleren Vikebø & Jørgensen

An American couple got so impressed with Norwegian city, Bergen that they bought an apartment in city on the third day of their visit, writes VG.

– I have not experienced a similar case. In fact, I have not heard of a similar one, “says the private broker Tom Jørgensen to Bergens Tidende.

The American couple who visited Bergen a few days in July and, on the third day of their stay, they bought a luxury apartment at Nordnes. The couple is not living in Norway.

Click for photos of the luxury apartment for 18.5 million NOK (2.3 million USD)!

