Impressed American Tourists Buy Apartment in Bergen for 18.5 Million NOK

An American couple got so impressed with Norwegian city, Bergen that they bought an apartment in city on the third day of their visit, writes VG.

– I have not experienced a similar case. In fact, I have not heard of a similar one, “says the private broker Tom Jørgensen to Bergens Tidende.

The American couple who visited Bergen a few days in July and, on the third day of their stay, they bought a luxury apartment at Nordnes. The couple is not living in Norway.

