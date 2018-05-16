Aker Solutions Secures Troll Phase 3 Topside Modification Contract

Aker Solutions secured a contract valued at over NOK 1 billion from Equinor to deliver a module for the Troll A platform that will help increase output at one of Norway’s largest natural gas fields.

The engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract is the company’s latest award for work at phase 3 of the Troll development. Aker Solutions in January won work to provide the subsea production system and services for the field. Integrating the company’s capabilities in both subsea and topside installations can help optimize the development and lower costs.

“We’re delighted to extend our work at Troll, a field that will help maintain Norway as a major gas exporter for decades to come,” said Aker Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer Luis Araujo. “Working on these two significant sections of the development allows us to bring efficiencies across the project,” he added.

The EPCI work for the module is an option on the front-end engineering and design work Aker Solutions won in September 2017.

The module will receive and process gas from the Troll West field, before it is piped to the onshore Kollsnes gas processing facility near Bergen, Norway.

At peak the contract will provide work for as many as 500 employees in Bergen, Egersund and offshore Norway and in Mumbai, India. The contract will be booked in the second quarter.

The Troll field, located about 65 kilometers west of Kollsnes, contains about 40 percent of Norway’s offshore gas reserves. Production from the field is expected to continue beyond 2050.