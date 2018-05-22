77000 Public Workers in Norway May Go on Strike

The state and the labor unions in Norway try to reach a wage agreement. If they do not succeed, 77000 public workers will go on strike on Thursday.

The negotiations has broken in the end of April this year. On Tuesday at 10 o’clock the parties meet again for a new attempt to reach an agreement, writes NRK. The four labor unions LO Stat, Unio, Akademikerne and YS have announced that they will go on strike from Thursday morning if their demands are not met.

If any conflict should persist, the organizations have announced that 77,000 state employees can go on strike.

The unions concentrate especially in Oslo and Trondheim, where a number of employees work at Social Security Offices (NAV) and tax offices. In addition, Prisons in both cities will be affected.

Nine of the country’s universities and colleges can go on on strike on Thursday, May 24th – which may cause many students not to take final exams.

This applies to the University of Agder, University of Oslo, OsloMet, University of Stavanger, University of Tromsø-Norway’s Arctic University, Norwegian University of Science and Technology NTNU, University of Bergen and University College of Vestland.