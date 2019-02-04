Norway Intelligence Service Adds Huawei on National Security Threat List

The police security service (PST) believes that state-owned computer network operations will pose a persistent threat to Norway, and warns against companies such as the telegigant Huawei.

PST chief Benedicte Bjørnland presented PST’s annual threat assessment on Tuesday with Minister of Justice Tor Mikkel Wara . At the press conference, Bjørnland draws particular attention to Russia and China, countries that do not have security policy cooperation with Norway and who can conduct intelligence activities against Norwegian interests. She pointed out Chinese companies such as Huawei is a threat to national security.

–We must be aware of Huawei as an actor, which has close ties and cooperation with Chinese authorities, says Bjørnland.

The first point of the threat assessment highlights foreign state intelligence as a possible danger to Norwegian security. In 2019, several countries’ intelligence services will try to recruit to follow persons and businesses in Norway.

Bjørnland points out that, Chinese enterprises such as Huawei can be imposed by law to cooperate with the authorities.