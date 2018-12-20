Inmate Sues Norway for Gaining Weight in Prison

Bjørn Rosander gains 40 kilos in 4 years in prison and sues Norwegian state for the situation.

During Bjørn Rosander’s first four years in prison, his health has become so bad that he does not care about the next four. Now he goes to court against the state.

According to NRK’s report, Rosander has been sentenced to eight years in Bodø prison, for buying and storing drugs four years ago.

Before he went to prison he had migraines, and he was receiving muscle therapy. But in prison his treatment continued with large doses of drugs, mostly weight-increasing tablets.

The combination of weight-increasing tablets and minimal physical activity in the prison caused Rosander to gain 40 kilo, developed diabetes type 2 and high blood pressure.

Now he goes to court against the state and demands compensation for his worsened health.

I am sentenced to detention, not torture,” says Bjørn Rosander to NRK.

There he spent most of his time in his private cell.

“I am mostly in a dark room because of my headache. In general, I do not want to wake up in the morning, Rosander says.

We were in contact with Bodø Prison and they did not want to comment on the case.