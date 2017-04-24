24.04.2017 - Oslo
Heavy Snow Fall in Norway Halts Air Traffic and Transportation
Flights from Oslo Airport are delayed and public transport in Oslo and Akershus is struggling. Also several traffic accidents were reported.
Photo : Oslo Lufthavn / Espen Solli
Keep Updated with the Latest News and Feeds, Follow Us on Facebook
Latest News
Advertisement
The heavy snowfall in Monday morning caused major problems in traffic in Eastern Norway. Police, and road safety authorities reported many minor accidents in the morning traffic.
Also public transport in Oslo and Akershus is delayed time to time. Oslo airport is working half capacity because of the snow on the runways.
Check the road condtions via the National Road Safety Network cameras
At Oslo Airport, all available crews were assigned to remove the snow from the runways.
It is expected that snow fall will continue until 14. Therefore, travelers must expect a number of delays in the traffic and flights.
You can follow the flight information from Avinor’s website .
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Comments made on this article:
|
Thu
27
Apr 2017
|
|
12 - 18
23°
18 - 00
25°
Most Popular
Read
Commented
Norwegian Embassy Reveals a Child Pornography Case in Pakistan
Beggars Leave Norway after NRK Documentary
Norway Discusses to Ban Begging Again
French Court Found Norway Dangerous for Afghan Asylum Seeker
Heavy Snow Fall in Norway Halts Air Traffic and Transportation
Beggars Leave Norway after NRK Documentary
Norway Discusses to Ban Begging Again
French Court Found Norway Dangerous for Afghan Asylum Seeker
Heavy Snow Fall in Norway Halts Air Traffic and Transportation
Advertisement
Commentaries
Vedat Sevincer
Murray Hunter
Multiculturalism is d(r)ead in Europe – MENA oil and the (hidden) political price Europe pays for it
Anis H. Bajrektarevic
Tora Aasland
Kari Bu
Advertisement