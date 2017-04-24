Heavy Snow Fall in Norway Halts Air Traffic and Transportation

The heavy snowfall in Monday morning caused major problems in traffic in Eastern Norway. Police, and road safety authorities reported many minor accidents in the morning traffic.

Also public transport in Oslo and Akershus is delayed time to time. Oslo airport is working half capacity because of the snow on the runways.

Check the road condtions via the National Road Safety Network cameras

At Oslo Airport, all available crews were assigned to remove the snow from the runways.

It is expected that snow fall will continue until 14. Therefore, travelers must expect a number of delays in the traffic and flights.

You can follow the flight information from Avinor’s website .

