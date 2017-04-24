- Oslo
Panorama The Nordic Page

Heavy Snow Fall in Norway Halts Air Traffic and Transportation

Flights from Oslo Airport are delayed and public transport in Oslo and Akershus is struggling. Also several traffic accidents were reported.
Heavy Snow Fall in Norway Halts Air Traffic and Transportation
Photo : Oslo Lufthavn / Espen Solli

The heavy snowfall in Monday morning caused major problems in traffic in Eastern Norway. Police, and road safety authorities reported many minor accidents in the morning traffic. 

Also public transport in Oslo and Akershus is delayed time to time. Oslo airport is working half capacity because of the snow on the runways. 

Check the road condtions via the National Road Safety Network cameras

At Oslo Airport, all available crews were assigned to remove the snow from the runways.

It is expected that snow fall will continue until 14. Therefore, travelers must expect a number of delays in the traffic and flights. 

You can follow the flight information from Avinor’s website .

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

Thu

27

Apr 2017
12 - 18
Partly cloudy23°
18 - 00
Partly cloudy25°
papers
Headlines in Todays Papers

Headlines in Todays Papers

most
Most Popular
Advertisement
commentary
Commentaries
Advertisement