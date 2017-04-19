- Oslo
Panorama The Nordic Page

Beggars Leave Norway after NRK Documentary

Norwegian state TV NRK documents a criminal network of 140 people who control the prostitution and beggar market in Bergen. The documentary raised strong reactions in Norway.
Beggars Leave Norway after NRK Documentary
Photo : Kevin Hoogheem

NRK documentary reveals a network of 140 people controlling the prostitution and beggar market in Bergen, and that in the last five years, 100 million NOK have been sent from private individuals in Bergen to private individuals in Romania.

The police, after the documentary, have urged people to stop giving money to beggars. Foundation Robin Hood Huset earlier reported that  the beggars in the city applied to them complaining about mistreatment after the documentary. They were kicked, beaten and verbally assaulted by people on the street, said general manager of the Robin Hood Huset, Marcos Amano to BT.

In 24 hours, eleven beggars have decided to leave Norway. 

- Eleven beggars have ordered airline ticket to Romania today. Even more people want to go, but they cannot afford, says Marcos Amano. 

It was observed today there was no beggar in the city center. Amano believes more beggars will return to their home countries in the coming weeks.

Majority Wants to Ban Begging in Norway

Number of Human Trafficking Victims Increases

Legal Rights and Wrongs in Begging

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

Sun

23

Apr 2017
12 - 18
Partly cloudy23°
18 - 00
Partly cloudy25°
papers
Headlines in Todays Papers

Headlines in Todays Papers

most
Most Popular
Advertisement
commentary
Commentaries
Advertisement