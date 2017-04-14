- Oslo
Panorama The Nordic Page

Norwegian Embassy Reveals a Child Pornography Case in Pakistan

A man arrested for selling child pornography to Norway and Sweden. The case was revelead with the help of Norwegian embassy in the country.
Norwegian Embassy Reveals a Child Pornography Case in Pakistan
Photo : Jacok FG;

According to Dawn’s report, the 45-year-old suspect Saadat Amin confessed that he had been selling child pornograpy content online for the last few years. Amin lured children on the pretext of imparting computer education. He even paid between 30 and 50 USD to the parents of the victims, saying that their children would learn computer skills at his one-room rented workshop in Sargodha.

Pakistani police launched the investigation after Norwegian Embassy in Pakistan sent them a letter informing that Norway police had arrested a Norwegian man in connection with the child pornographic content and that Saadat Amin was one of his accomplices in Pakistan. 

Pedophile Abuse Network Operation "Darkroom" Shakes Norway

A graduate of a University of Engineering and Technology Amin said to Dawn that he first was introduced to child pornography industry by his Norwegian client on the Internet. 

- He offered me a deal asking me to sell him child pornographic content that I accepted. He would pay me between $100 and $400 for each video involving young boys. I used to sell not only my own recordings but also the video clips hacked from the servers of Russian and Bangladeshi porn websites to buyers in Norway and Sweden,” said Amin to Dawn.

Pakistani police reportedly seized some 65,000 child pornography video clips from the suspect’s possession. The suspect is known as a good hacker and having links with some policemen.

 

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

Sat

15

Apr 2017
12 - 18
Partly cloudy23°
18 - 00
Partly cloudy25°
papers
Headlines in Todays Papers

Headlines in Todays Papers

most
Most Popular
Advertisement
commentary
Commentaries
Advertisement