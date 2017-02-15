15.02.2017 - Oslo
From Norway to Trump: Norway Second or Sweden Last
Norwegian state TV NRK jumps on bandwagon of "America first" Trump-mocking videos.
Keep Updated with the Latest News and Feeds, Follow Us on Facebook
Latest News
Advertisement
After Donald Trump said “America first,” a Dutch television show made a satirical video telling why the president should consider its country second. The video went viral in a very short time. Afterward, many European countries have all joined in with videos that capture the Trump’s controversial statements and ideas through satire and self-mockery about their countries.
Norway joined the trend with a video by Norwegian state television, NRK. Unlike the other videos, the video calls Trump to put the life-long rival neigbor Sweden to last, instead of considering Norway the second.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Comments made on this article:
|
Fri
17
Feb 2017
|
|
12 - 18
23°
18 - 00
25°
Most Popular
Read
Commented
The Church of Norway Adopts New Liturgy For Homosexual Marriage
Whale Found Off The West Coast of Norway With 30 Plastic Bags In Its Stomach
Norway May Introduce A Third Gender Category
The World’s Best Cheese Comes From Norway
From Norway to Trump: Norway Second or Sweden Last
Whale Found Off The West Coast of Norway With 30 Plastic Bags In Its Stomach
Norway May Introduce A Third Gender Category
The World’s Best Cheese Comes From Norway
From Norway to Trump: Norway Second or Sweden Last
Advertisement
Commentaries
Vedat Sevincer
Murray Hunter
Multiculturalism is d(r)ead in Europe – MENA oil and the (hidden) political price Europe pays for it
Anis H. Bajrektarevic
Tora Aasland
Kari Bu
Advertisement