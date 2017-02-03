- Oslo
Economy The Nordic Page

Unemployment Decreases In Norway

New records from The Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) show that unemployment is down by 5 per cent.
Unemployment Decreases In Norway
Sigrun Vågeng of NAV. Photo: Øyvinn Myge

NAV’s January 2017 Labour Market Statistics Report shows that there are currently 88,238 people registered as unemployed in Norway. That’s 5,046 less than last year.

Much Lower Than Last Year

This time last year, 4.3 per cent of the labour force was registered as unemployed. Unemployment is now at 3.2 per cent.

That is a dramatic decrease since January last year when it was at its all time high since 2014.

“However, there has been an increase in the number of people that have been unemployed for over a year," director of NAV Sigrun Vågeng tells Dagbladet.

Long-term Unemployment

Last month, 23,900 of the 88,238 people registered as unemployed had been unemployed for over a year, according to Dagbladet. That’s 12 percent more than in January 2016.

The increase in long-term unemployment has mostly affected Rogaland, a region in the west of Norway where the city of Stavanger is located.

Stavanger is Norway’s third-largest urban zone and is often referred to as the “Oil Capital of Norway.” Many oil and petroleum companies have their headquarters in Stavanger.

Oil prices have fallen significantly in recent years, forcing oil companies to cut jobs.


Oil rig in Norway. Photo: Norsk olje & gass

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

Advertisement
curr
Exchange Rates - NOK
Currency2017-01-302017-01-27+- %
1 USD8.349768.35034-0.01 %
1 EUR8.87588.919-0.49 %
1 GBP10.450110.472-0.21 %
100 DKK119.338119.929-0.5 %
100 SEK94.033394.353-0.34 %
1 CNY1.214151.210930.27 %
1 JPY0.07290.072510.53 %
1 TRY2.188262.153521.59 %
1 INR0.122880.122680.16 %
1 BRL2.663972.636111.05 %
1 RUB0.139160.139010.11 %



most
Most Popular
Advertisement
commentary
Commentaries
Advertisement