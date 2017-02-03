Unemployment Decreases In Norway

NAV’s January 2017 Labour Market Statistics Report shows that there are currently 88,238 people registered as unemployed in Norway. That’s 5,046 less than last year.

Much Lower Than Last Year

This time last year, 4.3 per cent of the labour force was registered as unemployed. Unemployment is now at 3.2 per cent.

That is a dramatic decrease since January last year when it was at its all time high since 2014.

“However, there has been an increase in the number of people that have been unemployed for over a year," director of NAV Sigrun Vågeng tells Dagbladet.

Long-term Unemployment

Last month, 23,900 of the 88,238 people registered as unemployed had been unemployed for over a year, according to Dagbladet. That’s 12 percent more than in January 2016.

The increase in long-term unemployment has mostly affected Rogaland, a region in the west of Norway where the city of Stavanger is located.

Stavanger is Norway’s third-largest urban zone and is often referred to as the “Oil Capital of Norway.” Many oil and petroleum companies have their headquarters in Stavanger.

Oil prices have fallen significantly in recent years, forcing oil companies to cut jobs.



Oil rig in Norway. Photo: Norsk olje & gass