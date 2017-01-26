- Oslo
Delayed Passenger Triggered Fire Alarm at Oslo Airport

Domestic terminal of Gardermoen Airport was evacuated on Thursday morning after a passanger pressed the fire alarm.
- A passenger who was slightly late for his flight pressed on a manual fire alarm, says Lasse Vang Stone, spokesman at Oslo Airport to Aftenposten.

When the fire alarm was triggered, the officials evacuated the affected area. In 15 minutes, everything went back to normal.

Security Director at Gardermoen police station, Arne-Olaf Sveen says that it was an older man who pressed the button and they beleive it was not a deliberate act. Such cases are still routinely investigated, explains he to Aftenposten.

 

