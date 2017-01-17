17.01.2017 - Oslo
Diesel Ban Starts in Oslo
From today, diesel vehicles are not allowed in the city center between 06.00 and 22.00. The ban will last as long as there is high air pollution.
Photo : Arne Halvorsen
Bymiljøetaten personnel has already started to check the cars driving into the city. In the first day of the ban, they only warn the drivers with diesel vehicles but from tomorow there will be a 1500 NOK (180 USD) fine for breaching the ban.
Diesel ban will last as long as there is high air pollution. Eventhough it is a two-day practice, it is expected to be extended after Wednesday.
The ban applies to all diesel-powered vehicles with some exceptions. The exceptions include emergency vehicles, plug-in hybrid-diesel vehicles, vehicles used in public service, patient transport, transit and vehicles used for commercial purposes.
