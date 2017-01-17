- Oslo
Panorama The Nordic Page

Diesel Ban Starts in Oslo

From today, diesel vehicles are not allowed in the city center between 06.00 and 22.00. The ban will last as long as there is high air pollution.
Diesel Ban Starts in Oslo
Photo : Arne Halvorsen

Bymiljøetaten personnel has already started to check the cars driving into the city. In the first day of the ban, they only warn the drivers with diesel vehicles but from tomorow there will be a 1500 NOK (180 USD) fine for breaching the ban.

Diesel ban will last as long as there is high air pollution. Eventhough it is a two-day practice, it is expected to be extended after Wednesday.

The ban applies to all diesel-powered vehicles with some exceptions. The exceptions include emergency vehicles, plug-in hybrid-diesel vehicles, vehicles used in public service, patient transport, transit and vehicles used for commercial purposes.

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

Thu

19

Jan 2017
12 - 18
Partly cloudy23°
18 - 00
Partly cloudy25°
papers
Headlines in Todays Papers

Headlines in Todays Papers

most
Most Popular
Advertisement
commentary
Commentaries
Advertisement